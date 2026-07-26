Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX - Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,644 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 166,919 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.52% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $48,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 544 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,478.6% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company's stock.

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More Knight-Swift Transportation News

Here are the key news stories impacting Knight-Swift Transportation this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $84.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KNX

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $82.86.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.56%.The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation's revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.770 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Knight-Swift Transportation's dividend payout ratio is presently 307.69%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc NYSE: KNX is one of North America's largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company's core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

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