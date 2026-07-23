Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,367,726 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 2,506,319 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of AT&T worth $271,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,352.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,796 shares of the technology company's stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,730 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 207,063 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

Get AT&T alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $160.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business's 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.AT&T's revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. AT&T's payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.25 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut AT&T from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.19.

Read Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AT&T, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AT&T wasn't on the list.

While AT&T currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here