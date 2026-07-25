Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Popular, Inc. $BPOP

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP - Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,630 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 110,887 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.86% of Popular worth $74,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 30.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the bank's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Xponance LLC raised its stake in Popular by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the bank's stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Severin Investments LLC raised its stake in Popular by 1.9% during the first quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the bank's stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Popular by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the bank's stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,647 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Popular

In other news, Director Alejandro M. Sanchez sold 300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.36, for a total value of $45,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,425.60. This represents a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alejandro M. Ballester sold 23,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,188,200. The trade was a 39.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,870. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Popular in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Popular from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Popular from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised Popular from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Popular from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $184.42.

View Our Latest Report on BPOP

Popular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $171.73 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $175.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.90 and a 200-day moving average of $146.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.61.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $846.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.41 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.37%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Popular's payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Key Popular News

Here are the key news stories impacting Popular this week:

Positive Sentiment: Popular beat Q2 EPS estimates, with stronger net interest income, fee income, and loan/deposit growth, while lower expenses supported profitability; management also planned a 20% dividend increase. Popular Q2 Earnings Beat on NII & Fee Income, Dividend Hike Planned

Popular beat Q2 EPS estimates, with stronger net interest income, fee income, and loan/deposit growth, while lower expenses supported profitability; management also planned a 20% dividend increase. Positive Sentiment: Several brokerages raised price targets after the earnings release, including Benchmark to $214, KBW to $207, and Truist to $197, signaling upgraded confidence in the bank’s outlook.

Several brokerages raised price targets after the earnings release, including Benchmark to $214, KBW to $207, and Truist to $197, signaling upgraded confidence in the bank’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Other post-earnings coverage highlighted robust operating momentum and strong financial performance, reinforcing the view that Popular’s core banking trends remain healthy. Popular Inc (BPOP) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Other post-earnings coverage highlighted robust operating momentum and strong financial performance, reinforcing the view that Popular’s core banking trends remain healthy. Neutral Sentiment: One article noted the stock looks reasonable on earnings but stretched on returns, suggesting the valuation is not cheap despite the improved fundamentals. Popular (BPOP) Stock Looks Reasonable On Earnings But Stretched On Returns

One article noted the stock looks reasonable on earnings but stretched on returns, suggesting the valuation is not cheap despite the improved fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: The company also announced capital actions and a leadership transition, including CEO retirement plans, which investors may view as a longer-term governance update rather than an immediate earnings driver. Popular unveils capital plan and leadership transition

About Popular

Popular, Inc, headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, is a financial holding company and a leading provider of banking services in the United States mainland and Puerto Rico. Through its primary subsidiaries—Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular Bank—the company delivers comprehensive commercial and consumer banking solutions. It offers deposit products, lending facilities, cash management services and payment-processing solutions designed for individuals, small businesses and large corporations.

The company's product suite encompasses checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential and commercial mortgage loans, business lines of credit and credit cards.

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