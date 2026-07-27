Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,124,032 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 228,894 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.19% of Samsara worth $35,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Samsara by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company's stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in Samsara by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Samsara by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Samsara by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Samsara by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 29,487 shares of the company's stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 245,925 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $9,042,662.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 94,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,456,380. This trade represents a 72.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 244,805 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $9,001,479.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 94,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,380. This represents a 72.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 4,464,637 shares of company stock valued at $144,511,167 in the last three months. Company insiders own 35.13% of the company's stock.

Samsara Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of IOT opened at $33.16 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.41. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $47.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 331.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $478.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $455.21 million. Samsara had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 2.00%. Samsara's revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Samsara to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Samsara from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Samsara from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on IOT

Samsara Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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