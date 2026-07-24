Sei Investments Co. Has $106.51 Million Stake in The Middleby Corporation $MIDD

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD - Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,383 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 49,228 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 1.72% of Middleby worth $106,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $15,085,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in Middleby by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 75,950 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $10,096,000 after buying an additional 23,737 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,980,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 345.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company's stock.

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Middleby Price Performance

MIDD stock opened at $131.14 on Friday. The Middleby Corporation has a 1 year low of $110.82 and a 1 year high of $180.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.50.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $839.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.19 million. Middleby had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 11.46%.The firm's revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Middleby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.540-9.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.390 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Middleby from $185.00 to $151.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp set a $152.00 price objective on Middleby in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Middleby from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $173.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on MIDD

About Middleby

Middleby Corporation is a global manufacturer and distributor of commercial foodservice and food processing equipment. The company designs, engineers and markets a wide range of cooking, baking, refrigeration, warewashing, holding and dispensing solutions. Middleby's products serve restaurants, hotels, convenience stores, institutional cafeterias, cruise ships and other foodservice operators.

The company's portfolio spans multiple well-known brands, including Blodgett ovens, TurboChef rapid‐cook ovens, Southbend ranges and broilers, Pitco fryers, and Viking residential and commercial kitchen appliances.

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