Sei Investments Co. Has $107.33 Million Stock Holdings in Hexcel Corporation $HXL

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL - Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,326,236 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 39,012 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 1.76% of Hexcel worth $107,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 1,918.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,178,259 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $123,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,366 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter worth $123,233,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hexcel by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,104,121 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $377,196,000 after buying an additional 790,320 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,335,002 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $98,657,000 after buying an additional 623,032 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hexcel by 122.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 955,995 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $59,941,000 after acquiring an additional 525,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $94.00.

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Hexcel Stock Up 2.9%

HXL stock opened at $109.75 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $95.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.19. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.45. Hexcel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.20 and a fifty-two week high of $111.01.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. Hexcel had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 6.07%.The firm had revenue of $501.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $488.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel's product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

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