Sei Investments Co. Has $107.48 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,849 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Lockheed Martin worth $107,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 60,339.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,387 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $531,493,000 after purchasing an additional 877,932 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,823 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $625,784,000 after buying an additional 669,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,551 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,770,729,000 after buying an additional 527,523 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 560,363 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $271,031,000 after buying an additional 375,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock opened at $568.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $522.45 and a 200-day moving average of $573.14. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $412.55 and a 12-month high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $20.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.Lockheed Martin's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.950-30.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Lockheed Martin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $615.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

More Lockheed Martin News

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Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Further Reading

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