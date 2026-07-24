Sei Investments Co. Has $107.77 Million Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543,509 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 85,623 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Accenture worth $107,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Accenture by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 282,340 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $75,752,000 after acquiring an additional 61,314 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 141,484 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $37,960,000 after purchasing an additional 93,880 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 557,516 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $149,582,000 after purchasing an additional 149,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,070,930 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $17,726,831,000 after purchasing an additional 854,361 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 335,314 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $89,965,000 after buying an additional 36,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $863,026.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,267,746.28. This represents a 27.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. William Blair lowered Accenture from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Accenture from $273.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Accenture from $186.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $192.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of ACN stock opened at $139.01 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $154.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.32. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $118.15 and a 52 week high of $291.09. The stock has a market cap of $92.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 10.66%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Accenture's payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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