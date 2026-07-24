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Sei Investments Co. Has $109.59 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
C.H. Robinson Worldwide logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 532.7% in the first quarter, ending with 659,932 shares valued at about $109.6 million.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains positive, with multiple analysts raising price targets and the stock carrying an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target of $199.46.
  • C.H. Robinson reported Q1 EPS of $1.35, topping estimates, and also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share, equal to a 1.2% annual yield.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) by 532.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,932 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 555,631 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.56% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $109,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 119.0% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,916 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 109,938 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $18,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.3% in the first quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 8,213 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHRW. Jefferies Financial Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market outperform" rating for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $199.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $205.51 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $187.07 and its 200 day moving average is $180.73. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.89 and a fifty-two week high of $210.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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