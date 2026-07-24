Sei Investments Co. Has $115.50 Million Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,062 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 1.49% of Valmont Industries worth $115,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Valmont Industries alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 422,997 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $164,009,000 after purchasing an additional 32,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,059 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $148,509,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 282,610 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $108,884,000 after acquiring an additional 153,418 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 252,605 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $100,933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Finally, Robert B. Daugherty Foundation bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valmont Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings raised Valmont Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $645.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $600.00 price objective on Valmont Industries and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $587.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on VMI

Valmont Industries Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $487.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $538.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.22. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.60 and a 1 year high of $585.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.34. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Valmont Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.10%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Valmont Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Valmont Industries wasn't on the list.

While Valmont Industries currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here