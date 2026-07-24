Sei Investments Co. Has $116.65 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281,587 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after buying an additional 262,339 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.29% of eBay worth $116,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 128.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,259,096.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,431 shares in the company, valued at $31,214,595.23. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 863 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.17, for a total value of $94,213.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,967.61. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,012 shares of company stock worth $8,747,852. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

eBay Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of eBay stock opened at $109.32 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $111.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.13. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.12 and a 52-week high of $119.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of eBay to $117.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $110.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on eBay

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report).

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