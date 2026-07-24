Sei Investments Co. Has $125.43 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 797,473 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 69,328 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $125,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 173,783 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,333,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 135,015 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $21,235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $326,000. Alesco Advisors LLC An ESL Co bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company's stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $143.19 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $139.67 and its 200-day moving average is $154.14. The stock has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.79 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $201.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $187.00 to $163.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $193.00 to $153.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $181.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ICE

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,490 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $390,033.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,189 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,945,604.96. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $185,900.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,807,608.72. This trade represents a 6.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,324. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report).

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