Sei Investments Co. Has $132.65 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST - Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 529,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 62,496 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.75% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $132,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 90.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bayban bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company's stock.

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Key West Pharmaceutical Services News

Here are the key news stories impacting West Pharmaceutical Services this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,817 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $859,748.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 16,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,135,905.60. This represents a 14.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $269,400.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,523 shares in the company, valued at $457,920.41. The trade was a 37.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on WST shares. Barclays raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $363.17.

View Our Latest Report on WST

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.9%

WST opened at $355.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.14. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.83 and a fifty-two week high of $386.00. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.29. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $872.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $839.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.240 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. West Pharmaceutical Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

See Also

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