Sei Investments Co. Has $138.44 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,101 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 158,521 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Texas Instruments worth $138,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 555,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $96,321,000 after purchasing an additional 50,808 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $640,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $1,735,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Texas Instruments by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,114,000 after purchasing an additional 83,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $2,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments beat Q2 estimates, reporting EPS of $2.14 on revenue of $5.46 billion, with sales up 22.8% year over year and net income rising sharply. Article Title

Texas Instruments beat Q2 estimates, reporting EPS of $2.14 on revenue of $5.46 billion, with sales up 22.8% year over year and net income rising sharply. Positive Sentiment: Management also raised Q3 guidance above Wall Street expectations, signaling continued demand recovery in industrial, data center and automotive markets. Article Title

Management also raised Q3 guidance above Wall Street expectations, signaling continued demand recovery in industrial, data center and automotive markets. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts turned more constructive: JPMorgan raised its target to $340 with an overweight rating, TD Cowen kept a buy rating and cut its target to $340, and KeyCorp lifted its target to $400. Article Title

Several analysts turned more constructive: JPMorgan raised its target to $340 with an overweight rating, TD Cowen kept a buy rating and cut its target to $340, and KeyCorp lifted its target to $400. Positive Sentiment: Commentary around strong AI data center demand and broader semiconductor momentum is reinforcing the long-term growth narrative for TXN. Article Title

Commentary around strong AI data center demand and broader semiconductor momentum is reinforcing the long-term growth narrative for TXN. Neutral Sentiment: Texas Instruments remains part of a strong semiconductor sector rally, which may provide support, but the stock is also vulnerable to post-earnings “sell the news” behavior after a strong run. Article Title

Texas Instruments remains part of a strong semiconductor sector rally, which may provide support, but the stock is also vulnerable to post-earnings “sell the news” behavior after a strong run. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong report, shares have slipped as investors question whether the results were already priced in after a big rally and high expectations for chip stocks. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Weiss Ratings raised Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $307.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $284.99 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.73 and a 12-month high of $334.03. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $301.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 31.11%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,337,928.50. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 199,143 shares of company stock valued at $56,959,010 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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