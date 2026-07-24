Sei Investments Co. Has $145.31 Million Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013,281 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 117,620 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.98% of Arrow Electronics worth $145,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,315.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,915 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 54,752 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $1,031,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $14,544,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 80,092 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 25,965 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company's stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $215.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.20. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.79 and a 52 week high of $237.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.33.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.92 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.39 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 2.17%.The company's revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Arrow Electronics from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $222.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arrow Electronics

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 3,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,727,216. This trade represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Nowak sold 3,473 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total transaction of $732,768.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,303,696.65. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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