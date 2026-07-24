Sei Investments Co. Has $161.41 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,158,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 65,384 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Gilead Sciences worth $161,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 77,000 shares of company stock worth $9,978,740 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GILD shares. HSBC raised Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Maxim Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered Gilead Sciences from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $130.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.46 and a twelve month high of $157.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.55 and a 200-day moving average of $135.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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