Sei Investments Co. Has $184.08 Million Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429,355 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 186,420 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of Qualcomm worth $184,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 64,911 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 43,986 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,533,420 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $262,291,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,690 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $24,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $175.63 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $204.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.41. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $259.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $185.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,465 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Qualcomm from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Qualcomm from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $219.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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