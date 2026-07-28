Sei Investments Co. Has $28.67 Million Stake in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,109 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 12,607 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of MasTec worth $28,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the construction company's stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company's stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,927 shares of the construction company's stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company's stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williamson Legacy Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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MasTec Price Performance

Shares of MTZ opened at $336.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 1.77. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.08 and a 12-month high of $441.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.91.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MasTec

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,646 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,382. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $2,412,605.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,574.72. The trade was a 37.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $493.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $348.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $440.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $466.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MasTec

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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