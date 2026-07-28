Sei Investments Co. Has $28.76 Million Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company $NYT

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,485 shares of the company's stock after selling 29,917 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.21% of New York Times worth $28,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 52.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 70.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,423 shares of the company's stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 22,853 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Times alerts: Sign Up

New York Times Stock Performance

NYSE NYT opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day moving average of $76.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $51.03 and a 52 week high of $87.10.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. New York Times had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 13.18%.The company had revenue of $712.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. New York Times's payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Key Stories Impacting New York Times

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong operating performance supports the investment case. NYT’s latest reported quarter exceeded expectations, with adjusted earnings of $0.61 per share versus a $0.49 consensus estimate and revenue of $712.2 million, up 12% year over year. The company’s broad mix of news, sports and lifestyle coverage—including live reporting on European wildfires, the Iran conflict and major U.S. business developments—continues to support the value of its subscription and digital journalism platform. Wildfires Live Updates: New Heat Wave Could Worsen France and Spain’s ‘Unprecedented’ Fire Season

NYT’s latest reported quarter exceeded expectations, with adjusted earnings of $0.61 per share versus a $0.49 consensus estimate and revenue of $712.2 million, up 12% year over year. The company’s broad mix of news, sports and lifestyle coverage—including live reporting on European wildfires, the Iran conflict and major U.S. business developments—continues to support the value of its subscription and digital journalism platform. Positive Sentiment: Recent analysis characterizes the business as strong. A Seeking Alpha article argues that New York Times fundamentals and growth remain favorable, potentially helping explain buying interest in the shares. The New York Times: The Business Is Strong, The Stock Is The Question

A Seeking Alpha article argues that New York Times fundamentals and growth remain favorable, potentially helping explain buying interest in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Most of the latest articles are editorial content rather than corporate news. Coverage of daylight-saving time, entertainment, sports, politics and international events may support audience engagement, but it does not provide a material update on NYT’s revenue outlook, subscriber trends or costs. Should We Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent?

Coverage of daylight-saving time, entertainment, sports, politics and international events may support audience engagement, but it does not provide a material update on NYT’s revenue outlook, subscriber trends or costs. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains the principal concern. With a price-to-earnings ratio near 31 and the stock below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, investors may question whether expected growth is already reflected in the price. The recent analyst framing—“the business is strong, the stock is the question”—highlights this risk.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In other New York Times news, EVP William Bardeen sold 4,121 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $320,819.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,496. This represents a 22.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $693,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,821.14. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,121 shares of company stock worth $1,310,920. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NYT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of New York Times in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of New York Times in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on New York Times from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on New York Times from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on New York Times

About New York Times

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider New York Times, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and New York Times wasn't on the list.

While New York Times currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here