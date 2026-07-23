Sei Investments Co. Has $296.60 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,645,851 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 16,781 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.47% of Digital Realty Trust worth $296,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 598,259 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $92,557,000 after buying an additional 20,735 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $3,402,995,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,007,211 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $619,956,000 after acquiring an additional 224,688 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $23,206,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $21,224,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on DLR shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5%

DLR stock opened at $178.48 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.23 and a 52 week high of $208.14. The company has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $184.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio is 128.76%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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