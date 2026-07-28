Sei Investments Co. Has $29.80 Million Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,320 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 12,111 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.22% of Carlisle Companies worth $29,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $36,000. Signature Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3,133.3% during the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $399.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $340.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business's fifty day moving average price is $346.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.88. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $293.43 and a fifty-two week high of $435.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

See Also

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