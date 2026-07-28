Sei Investments Co. Has $31.11 Million Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX - Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080,138 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 31,562 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.35% of Brixmor Property Group worth $31,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,986,376 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,179,543,000 after buying an additional 198,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,699,421 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $408,813,000 after acquiring an additional 81,497 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 12,384,526 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $324,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,242 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,036,728 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $222,457,000 after acquiring an additional 511,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,395,999 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $177,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,890 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.75 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore raised shares of Brixmor Property Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $33.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 31.99%.The firm had revenue of $354.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $349.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.42%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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