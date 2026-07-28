Sei Investments Co. Has $31.75 Million Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA - Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,146,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 68,532 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.54% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $31,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 44,343 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,902,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $93,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,395 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 500,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $16,178,000 after purchasing an additional 264,281 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 887.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,575,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $406,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,186,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $38,330,000 after purchasing an additional 268,552 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.10. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company's 50 day moving average price is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.70 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems is a global leader in the development, manufacture and sale of liquid and powder coatings. The company's product portfolio spans refinish coatings for the automotive collision repair market, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings for new vehicle production, and industrial coatings including electrodeposition (E-coat) and powder coatings for a variety of sectors such as architecture, heavy equipment and general industrial applications.

Tracing its roots to the 19th century and rebranded as Axalta following its separation from DuPont Performance Coatings in 2013, the company has built a presence in more than 100 countries.

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