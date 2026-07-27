Sei Investments Co. Has $35.62 Million Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,182,751 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 217,487 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $35,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,216 shares of the company's stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 26,789 shares during the last quarter. Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $3,497,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,343,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Richard Daniell sold 30,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 55,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,973,727. The trade was a 34.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine Fox sold 21,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $750,619.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 63,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,375.57. This trade represents a 25.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 465,931 shares of company stock worth $16,332,989. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $30.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The company's 50-day moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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