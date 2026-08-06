Sei Investments Co. Has $4.86 Million Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. $ARQT

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT - Free Report) by 97.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,141 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 101,855 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARQT. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 248,196 shares of the company's stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 43,716 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,575 shares of the company's stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,789 shares of the company's stock worth $7,694,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 4,562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.00.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $32,127.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 126,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,586.52. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 4,096 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $99,983.36. Following the sale, the director owned 38,378 shares in the company, valued at $936,806.98. This represents a 9.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,894 shares of company stock valued at $422,044. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Arcutis Biotherapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong revenue growth and earnings beat: Second-quarter net product revenue reached $129.9 million, up 59% from the prior-year quarter and 23% sequentially. Adjusted earnings of $0.11 per share exceeded analyst estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.09, compared with a $0.13 loss a year earlier. Arcutis Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Second-quarter net product revenue reached $129.9 million, up 59% from the prior-year quarter and 23% sequentially. Adjusted earnings of $0.11 per share exceeded analyst estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.09, compared with a $0.13 loss a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Raised 2026 sales outlook: Arcutis increased its full-year net product sales guidance to $525 million–$540 million, signaling confidence in sustained demand for ZORYVE. The company also maintained positive operating cash flow during the quarter. Arcutis Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Arcutis increased its full-year net product sales guidance to $525 million–$540 million, signaling confidence in sustained demand for ZORYVE. The company also maintained positive operating cash flow during the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Expanded growth opportunities: The FDA approved ZORYVE cream 0.3% for plaque psoriasis in children as young as two. The FDA also accepted an application for use in infants aged three to 24 months with mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis, with a target decision date of February 23, 2027. Enrollment is complete in a Phase 2 vitiligo study, with results expected in the fourth quarter of 2026. Arcutis Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

The FDA approved ZORYVE cream 0.3% for plaque psoriasis in children as young as two. The FDA also accepted an application for use in infants aged three to 24 months with mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis, with a target decision date of February 23, 2027. Enrollment is complete in a Phase 2 vitiligo study, with results expected in the fourth quarter of 2026. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sales appear administrative: Three executives sold a combined 6,560 shares at approximately $26.12 per share. The transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans to cover tax withholding on vested equity awards, limiting their significance as a bearish signal. SEC Insider Trading Filing

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -903.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company's 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.The business had revenue of $129.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for immuno-inflammatory skin diseases. The company's research and development efforts center on targeted treatments that address the underlying biology of conditions such as plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and vitiligo. Arcutis employs a precision-medicine approach to deliver topical therapies designed to improve efficacy and tolerability compared with existing treatment options.

In August 2022, Arcutis received U.S.

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