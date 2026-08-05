Sei Investments Co. Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in Graham Corporation $GHM

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM - Free Report) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,553 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 24,419 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.54% of Graham worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Graham in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Graham by 396.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Graham by 62.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 4,697.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,871 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GHM. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Graham from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Graham to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Graham from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Graham from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Graham from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $132.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Graham

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of Graham stock opened at $105.11 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $106.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Graham Corporation has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $125.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Graham (NYSE:GHM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.95 million. Graham had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graham Corporation will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Graham Profile

Graham Corporation NYSE: GHM is a U.S.-based industrial engineering company that designs, manufactures and services vacuum and heat transfer equipment. Its core offerings include liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, heat exchangers and custom-engineered vacuum systems. These products play a critical role in energy-intensive industries, where reliable removal of non-condensable gases and efficient heat exchange are vital to process performance.

The company's technologies find application across a range of end markets, including power generation, petrochemical, oil and gas, LNG, and semiconductor manufacturing.

Further Reading

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