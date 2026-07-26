Sei Investments Co. Has $50.54 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,691 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.22% of Ulta Beauty worth $50,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Optimize Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $475.36 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12-month low of $443.60 and a 12-month high of $714.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $476.57 and a 200-day moving average of $558.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 9.36%.The firm's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $182,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,919.36. This represents a 13.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Argus set a $550.00 price target on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Loop Capital reissued a "hold" rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $750.00 to $631.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $725.00 to $600.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $638.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

Further Reading

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