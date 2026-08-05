Sei Investments Co. Has $5.44 Million Stake in Alkermes plc $ALKS

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS - Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,817 shares of the company's stock after selling 36,900 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Alkermes worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 10,012,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $280,143,000 after buying an additional 1,920,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alkermes by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,472,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $265,051,000 after acquiring an additional 932,507 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,668,028 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,571,000 after acquiring an additional 375,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,184,547 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,522,378 shares of the company's stock worth $159,850,000 after acquiring an additional 109,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy Lynn Md Snyderman sold 44,472 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,239,165.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,395 shares in the company, valued at $775,138.25. This trade represents a 74.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $463,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,267.39. This represents a 10.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,478. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALKS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Alkermes from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Alkermes from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.56.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alkermes

Here are the key news stories impacting Alkermes this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts maintain a generally favorable view of Alkermes , with the stock receiving a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy.” The broader analyst coverage includes several Buy or Overweight ratings, supporting investor confidence in the company’s outlook. Alkermes Receives Consensus Recommendation of Moderate Buy

Analysts maintain a generally favorable view of , with the stock receiving a consensus rating of The broader analyst coverage includes several Buy or Overweight ratings, supporting investor confidence in the company’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright issued an estimate for Alkermes’ third-quarter earnings, giving investors another reference point ahead of the results. The specific forecast was not provided, so the direct earnings implication remains unclear. HC Wainwright Estimates Alkermes' Q3 Earnings

HC Wainwright issued an estimate for Alkermes’ third-quarter earnings, giving investors another reference point ahead of the results. The specific forecast was not provided, so the direct earnings implication remains unclear. Negative Sentiment: Director Nancy Lynn Md Snyderman sold 44,472 ALKS shares for approximately $2.24 million , reducing her direct ownership by about 74%. The unusually large reduction may weigh on sentiment, although insider selling does not necessarily indicate a deteriorating business outlook. SEC insider transaction filing

Director Nancy Lynn Md Snyderman sold 44,472 ALKS shares for approximately , reducing her direct ownership by about 74%. The unusually large reduction may weigh on sentiment, although insider selling does not necessarily indicate a deteriorating business outlook. Negative Sentiment: EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares valued at roughly $437,000, cutting his holdings by 11.48%. EVP David Joseph Gaffin also sold 2,034 shares for about $99,000, reducing his position by 0.89%. Both executive transactions were conducted under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, which limits their value as discretionary bearish signals. Craig Hopkinson SEC insider transaction filing David Gaffin SEC insider transaction filing

Alkermes Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of ALKS opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.51.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines to address unmet needs in the central nervous system (CNS). The company applies its proprietary drug delivery technologies and therapeutic expertise to advance treatments for addiction, schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder and depression. Alkermes' portfolio includes both commercial products and a pipeline of investigational therapies designed to improve patient outcomes and support long-term disease management.

Alkermes' commercial franchise features several approved products.

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