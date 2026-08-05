Sei Investments Co. Has $5.70 Million Stock Position in Constellium SE $CSTM

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM - Free Report) by 159.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,774 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 142,340 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of Constellium worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 6,985.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Constellium by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellium by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Constellium by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,610 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSTM. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Constellium from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Constellium from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Constellium from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $39.00 target price on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSTM

Constellium Trading Up 4.2%

NYSE CSTM opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.57. Constellium SE has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business's fifty day moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average is $28.66.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. Constellium had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 51.66%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Constellium

In related news, SVP Martin Jarrett sold 4,716 shares of Constellium stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $157,797.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $514,447.50. The trade was a 23.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marcus Becker sold 10,391 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $362,957.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,265.12. The trade was a 38.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,480. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan's rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

Further Reading

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