Sei Investments Co. Has $58.84 Million Position in Waters Corporation $WAT

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT - Free Report) by 162.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 122,356 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Waters worth $58,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $73,733,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company's stock.

Waters Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Waters stock opened at $374.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $365.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.79. Waters Corporation has a 52-week low of $275.05 and a 52-week high of $414.15.

Waters (NYSE:WAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Waters had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Waters has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 14.400-14.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Waters from $415.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $387.00 price target on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $401.60.

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Waters Profile

Waters Corporation is a global provider of analytical instruments, software and services for laboratory and research applications. The company designs, manufactures and sells technologies centered on liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, separation science, and related sample preparation and detection systems. Its product portfolio includes chromatographs, mass spectrometers, columns and consumables, laboratory informatics and workflow software, as well as technical support and training services that help customers run and interpret complex analyses.

Waters serves a wide range of end markets that include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research and testing laboratories, academic and government research institutions, clinical diagnostics, food and environmental testing, and industrial and chemical manufacturers.

See Also

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