Sei Investments Co. Has $5.96 Million Holdings in Visteon Corporation $VC

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC - Free Report) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,426 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 23,977 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.25% of Visteon worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Visteon alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VC. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at $8,443,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Visteon by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,686 shares of the company's stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Visteon by 124.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 519,041 shares of the company's stock worth $47,290,000 after purchasing an additional 287,359 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Visteon by 8.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company's stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 14.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,695 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,879,000 after purchasing an additional 175,679 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Visteon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $135.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visteon

Visteon Price Performance

NASDAQ:VC opened at $105.40 on Wednesday. Visteon Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.49 and a 52 week high of $129.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $109.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.30). Visteon had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visteon Corporation will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Visteon's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

In related news, SVP Seungkyung Kim sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,275.44. This trade represents a 60.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 18,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,151,638.50. This trade represents a 9.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,776 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company's product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Visteon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visteon wasn't on the list.

While Visteon currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here