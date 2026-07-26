Sei Investments Co. Has $59.97 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,858 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 155,106 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.21% of Xylem worth $59,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in Xylem by 12,326.6% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 45,448,168 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,189,132,000 after purchasing an additional 45,082,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,054,743 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,092,855,000 after purchasing an additional 152,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,427 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,529,768,000 after buying an additional 280,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,357,278 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $862,364,000 after buying an additional 151,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in Xylem by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,526,725 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $660,444,000 after buying an additional 18,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $423,443.30. The trade was a 54.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerome A. Peribere acquired 1,210 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,172,841.49. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL stock opened at $119.66 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $114.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.82. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.29 and a 12 month high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.Xylem's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Xylem's payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xylem from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. CLSA upgraded shares of Xylem to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Xylem from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xylem

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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