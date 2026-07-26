Sei Investments Co. Has $60.84 Million Position in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,430 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Allstate worth $60,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 7,000.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Allstate from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $264.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $254.80.

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Allstate Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:ALL opened at $260.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.16. The Allstate Corporation has a 52 week low of $188.08 and a 52 week high of $260.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.31 by $3.34. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 17.81%.The company's revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 30.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Allstate's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrea Redmond sold 2,225 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.91, for a total transaction of $451,474.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at $451,474.75. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Q. Prindiville sold 1,550 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $335,218.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,959,968.66. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,560. Insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

Allstate Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report).

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