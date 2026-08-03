Sei Investments Co. Has $7.88 Million Stock Position in Simmons First National Corporation $SFNC

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC - Free Report) by 151.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,336 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 244,220 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.28% of Simmons First National worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the bank's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,079 shares of the bank's stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Simmons First National by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,075 shares of the bank's stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simmons First National by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the bank's stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the bank's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company's stock.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $23.59 on Monday. Simmons First National Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company's fifty day moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average is $21.10.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $248.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.98 million. Simmons First National had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.32%. Simmons First National's quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Corporation will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Simmons First National's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SFNC

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation NASDAQ: SFNC is a bank holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Through its primary operating subsidiary, Simmons Bank, the company maintains a network of more than 200 branches across Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, Mississippi, Texas, Oklahoma and North Carolina. Simmons First National offers a full suite of financial services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients, emphasizing relationship-driven community banking.

The company's core business activities span deposit-taking, lending and payment services.

See Also

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