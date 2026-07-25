Sei Investments Co. Has $79.14 Million Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,521 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 41,137 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Cloudflare worth $79,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 122.8% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 231,386 shares of the company's stock worth $47,744,000 after buying an additional 127,552 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 20.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company's stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.11, for a total transaction of $5,618,199.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 47,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,391,291.75. The trade was a 35.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.28, for a total transaction of $623,145.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 494,909 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $122,381,097.52. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 564,903 shares of company stock valued at $127,356,194. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NET opened at $262.72 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $243.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,050.87, a PEG ratio of 267.36 and a beta of 1.67. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.83 and a 52 week high of $291.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The company had revenue of $639.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NET shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cloudflare from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cloudflare from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cloudflare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cloudflare wasn't on the list.

While Cloudflare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here