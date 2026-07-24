Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,172,317 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 555,029 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.42% of Ryanair worth $125,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Ryanair by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,902 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 97,880 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ryanair by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,618 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair by 10.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ryanair

In other Ryanair news, CMO Dara Brady sold 8,973 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $233,387.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 17,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $456,475.50. The trade was a 33.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jason Paul Mcguinness sold 9,999 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $275,572.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,305 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $394,245.80. This trade represents a 41.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 126,607 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,997 over the last three months.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RYAAY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ryanair

Ryanair Trading Down 3.5%

RYAAY stock opened at $56.35 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.63. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $53.14 and a 12-month high of $74.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.18). Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 12.14%.The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe's largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

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