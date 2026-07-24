Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 203.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,239,001 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 830,341 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.22% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $99,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of EW stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $72.30 and a 12-month high of $96.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm's 50 day moving average is $87.70 and its 200 day moving average is $83.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.770 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $85.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.95.

View Our Latest Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Key Headlines Impacting Edwards Lifesciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Edwards Lifesciences this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $48,893.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,950.72. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $56,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 40,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,117.80. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,855,527 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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