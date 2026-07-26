Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Sempra Energy $SRE

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484,646 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 24,533 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Sempra Energy worth $47,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 17.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,193 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 548,851 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $53,332,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,258,369 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $219,446,000 after buying an additional 91,519 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In related news, Director Pablo Ferrero sold 2,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $232,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,821.19. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $724,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,278,600.20. The trade was a 24.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,207. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

SRE stock opened at $93.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.93 and a 200-day moving average of $92.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.56. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $78.97 and a 12 month high of $101.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Sempra Energy's revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a $0.6575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 89.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $101.00 target price on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $104.00 price target on Sempra Energy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sempra Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SRE

Key Headlines Impacting Sempra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Sempra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley reiterated its Buy rating on Sempra Energy, reinforcing a constructive view on the utility’s outlook. Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Sempra Energy (SRE)

Morgan Stanley reiterated its rating on Sempra Energy, reinforcing a constructive view on the utility’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp lifted its FY2026 EPS estimate to $5.07 and raised its FY2029 estimate to $6.46 , suggesting stronger earnings power over time.

KeyCorp lifted its FY2026 EPS estimate to and raised its FY2029 estimate to , suggesting stronger earnings power over time. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp’s longer-term forecasts for FY2027 and FY2028 remain solid at $5.49 and $5.93 per share, respectively, supporting the case for gradual earnings growth.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sempra Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sempra Energy wasn't on the list.

While Sempra Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here