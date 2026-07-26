Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,940 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 131,536 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.51% of Encompass Health worth $49,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 36,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encompass Health news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $71,309.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,588,382.80. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Encompass Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Encompass Health from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Leerink Partners set a $152.00 price target on Encompass Health in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $143.86.

View Our Latest Report on EHC

Encompass Health Price Performance

Encompass Health stock opened at $112.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. Encompass Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.77 and a 52 week high of $127.99. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $104.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.890-6.110 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Encompass Health's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Encompass Health's payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

Further Reading

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