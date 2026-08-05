Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. $UFPT

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT - Free Report) by 144.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,305 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.34% of UFP Technologies worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 65.6% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 160.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,941 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 17,195 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 300.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,973 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,840,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balefire LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company's stock.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $334.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.08. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.86 and a 1-year high of $338.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $173.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $159.38 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key UFP Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting UFP Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings beat: UFP Technologies reported adjusted diluted EPS of $2.92, well above analyst estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.51. Revenue reached approximately $174.0 million, surpassing the roughly $159.4 million consensus estimate. Why UFP Technologies Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

UFP Technologies reported adjusted diluted EPS of $2.92, well above analyst estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.51. Revenue reached approximately $174.0 million, surpassing the roughly $159.4 million consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Double-digit operating growth: Second-quarter sales rose 15.1% year over year, net income increased 21.4% to $20.9 million, and adjusted EBITDA climbed 14.3% to $36.4 million. Gross margin also improved to 29.3% from 28.8%, suggesting favorable profitability trends. UFP Technologies posts record Q2 with $174 million sales

Second-quarter sales rose 15.1% year over year, net income increased 21.4% to $20.9 million, and adjusted EBITDA climbed 14.3% to $36.4 million. Gross margin also improved to 29.3% from 28.8%, suggesting favorable profitability trends. Positive Sentiment: Robotics and acquisition potential: Management signaled that robotics could contribute an “eight-figure” amount in 2027 and said it is evaluating roughly five to 10 acquisition opportunities. These initiatives could expand UFP’s addressable market and support future growth. UFP Technologies robotics contribution and M&A

Management signaled that robotics could contribute an “eight-figure” amount in 2027 and said it is evaluating roughly five to 10 acquisition opportunities. These initiatives could expand UFP’s addressable market and support future growth. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is trading near its 52-week high after the rally, with a reported price-to-earnings ratio of approximately 38. Continued upside may therefore depend on the company sustaining its elevated growth rate.

The stock is trading near its 52-week high after the rally, with a reported price-to-earnings ratio of approximately 38. Continued upside may therefore depend on the company sustaining its elevated growth rate. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider activity consisted of stock sales rather than purchases. While the transactions do not necessarily indicate deteriorating fundamentals, they may temper investor sentiment following the sharp advance. UFP Technologies insider activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $289.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UFP Technologies

Insider Activity at UFP Technologies

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.29, for a total transaction of $287,148.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,310,352.04. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 2,864 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total value of $634,977.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 855 shares of the company's stock, valued at $189,562.05. This trade represents a 77.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 4.59% of the company's stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: UFPT is a global designer and manufacturer of custom-engineered products using plastics, foams and adhesives. The company partners with customers to develop application-specific solutions through a range of in-house processes, including foam fabrication, die cutting, sheet processing, lamination, machining and assembly services. Its components find use in industries requiring precise material properties, such as medical devices, aerospace, defense, electronics and transportation.

Building on its origins as a specialty foam converter, UFP Technologies has expanded its capabilities to include advanced material technologies, such as thermal management and electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding solutions.

Further Reading

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