Sei Investments Co. Purchases 15,815 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,746 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 15,815 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Blackstone worth $51,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,588 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,453 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Treasury Holdings I. Blackstone acquired 9,486,795 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $189,735,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 9,111,800 shares in the company, valued at $182,236,000. This trade represents a -2,529.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 30,014 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $3,775,461.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 899,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at $113,169,363.51. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,252,345 shares of company stock worth $209,789,893. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 4.2%

BX opened at $129.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.73 and a fifty-two week high of $190.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 21.84%.Blackstone's revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a positive change from Blackstone's previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Blackstone's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $215.00 to $184.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $147.76.

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Blackstone News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone this week:

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc NYSE: BX is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone's business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report).

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