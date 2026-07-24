Sei Investments Co. Purchases 336,387 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,383,147 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after purchasing an additional 336,387 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of CVS Health worth $99,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,666,265,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,564,392 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,473,270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233,675 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in CVS Health by 95.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 7,453,980 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $572,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,709,530 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $9,579,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,424 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,760,511 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,012,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,870 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $34,619,673.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,824,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.38.

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CVS Health Stock Down 1.1%

CVS stock opened at $106.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $110.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day moving average of $85.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The business had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. CVS Health's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.18%.

Trending Headlines about CVS Health

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About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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