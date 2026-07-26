Sei Investments Co. Purchases 36,488 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 36,488 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $47,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 627,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $122,403,000 after acquiring an additional 26,671 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,126,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $218,614,000 after purchasing an additional 240,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth $12,615,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $180.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 2.2%

BDX opened at $156.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company's 50 day moving average is $149.95 and its 200-day moving average is $164.97. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $127.59 and a 1-year high of $187.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.Becton, Dickinson and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total transaction of $160,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,633.52. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,122,355.05. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 5,188 shares of company stock worth $765,120 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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