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Sei Investments Co. Purchases 36,745 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Sei Investments increased its Deutsche Bank position by 26.3% in the first quarter, adding 36,745 shares to own 176,435 shares valued at approximately $5.25 million.
  • Deutsche Bank shares opened at $37.50, near the middle of their 52-week range, while institutional and hedge-fund investors collectively own 27.9% of the stock.
  • The bank reported quarterly EPS of $0.66, below the $0.91 consensus estimate, although revenue of $9.68 billion exceeded expectations. Analysts’ average rating remains “Hold,” with an average price target of $43.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,435 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 36,745 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the bank's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $40.43. The company has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DB. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Our Latest Report on DB

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank's core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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