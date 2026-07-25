Sei Investments Co. Purchases 64,078 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,346,284 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 64,078 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.63% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $83,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.7% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,658 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $35,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 15,569 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $358,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 682,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,688,047. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $24.50 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $25.41. The firm's 50-day moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HST. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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