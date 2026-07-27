Sei Investments Co. Purchases 7,876 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,026 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Veeva Systems worth $38,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the technology company's stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Veeva Systems by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,866 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 34.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,950 shares of the technology company's stock worth $19,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.3% during the second quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $116,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,296.92. The trade was a 18.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 10.60% of the company's stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $186.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.05 and a 12 month high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $882.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.73 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company's revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.050-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 2.210-2.220 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV Stock a Buy: Cloud Software for Life Sciences

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $235.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $247.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Veeva Systems

More Veeva Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Veeva Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim upgraded Veeva Systems to strong-buy and later set a $232 price target , implying meaningful upside from current levels. Tickerreport.com

Guggenheim upgraded Veeva Systems to and later set a , implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest is being supported by articles highlighting Veeva as a cash-heavy stock with financial stability, which may appeal to defensive growth investors. Yahoo Finance

Investor interest is being supported by articles highlighting Veeva as a with financial stability, which may appeal to defensive growth investors. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary points to steady execution and attractive P/E multiples , reinforcing the view that Veeva’s fundamentals remain solid ahead of its next earnings report. Seeking Alpha

Recent commentary points to and , reinforcing the view that Veeva’s fundamentals remain solid ahead of its next earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent articles focus on what to expect from Veeva’s next earnings release and broader analyst sentiment, suggesting the stock may remain sensitive to upcoming guidance and results. MSN

Several recent articles focus on what to expect from Veeva’s next earnings release and broader analyst sentiment, suggesting the stock may remain sensitive to upcoming guidance and results. Negative Sentiment: The stock had recently declined more than the broader market, reminding investors that near-term volatility remains a risk despite the positive analyst coverage. Yahoo Finance

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

Featured Stories

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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