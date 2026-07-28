Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT - Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,625 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,946 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.30% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $29,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 22,451.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 585,423 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $150,319,000 after buying an additional 582,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,044,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 33,181.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 300,864 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $81,322,000 after acquiring an additional 299,960 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,933.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 264,575 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $67,935,000 after acquiring an additional 259,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 34.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 978,840 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $259,706,000 after acquiring an additional 249,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $336.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Industrial Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Madhuri A. Andrews sold 3,845 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $1,268,427.05. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,285.39. This trade represents a 43.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 8,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $2,448,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 40,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,471,436.04. This trade represents a 16.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $349.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.34 and a 52 week high of $349.89. The firm's 50 day moving average is $324.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies's payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AIT, is a leading distributor of industrial products and services. The company offers a comprehensive range of bearings, power transmission components, fluid power products, industrial rubber products, and automation solutions. Through its network of distribution centers and branch locations, Applied Industrial Technologies serves diverse end markets including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, food and beverage, and wastewater treatment.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Applied Industrial Technologies has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

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