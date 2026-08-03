Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Crane NXT, Co. $CXT

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT - Free Report) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,299 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 46,465 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.31% of Crane NXT worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Crane NXT by 4,458.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 547 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crane NXT by 4,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 716 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company's stock.

Crane NXT Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CXT opened at $51.98 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day moving average is $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of $387.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Crane NXT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.400 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Sunday, May 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Crane NXT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CXT shares. Zacks Research raised Crane NXT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $67.00 target price on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Crane NXT from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Crane NXT from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crane NXT

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions. The Crane Currency segment provides advanced security solutions based on proprietary technology for securing physical products, including banknotes, consumer goods, and industrial products.

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