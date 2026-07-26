Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,047 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 160,086 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.21% of Church & Dwight worth $46,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 35,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $124,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 20.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 110,654 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,761 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $103.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHD

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Carlos G. Linares sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at $465,446.28. This trade represents a 68.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $565,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,852,440.20. This represents a 16.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 47,680 shares of company stock worth $4,672,190 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.6%

CHD stock opened at $97.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $96.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $106.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Church & Dwight, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Church & Dwight wasn't on the list.

While Church & Dwight currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here