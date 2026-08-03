Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ADPT

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT - Free Report) by 77.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560,554 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 243,985 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.35% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 867.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company's stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

ADPT stock opened at $22.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -55.05 and a beta of 2.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.65.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 492,400 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $10,778,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 812,058 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,775,949.62. The trade was a 37.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Francis Lo sold 44,838 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $1,012,890.42. Following the sale, the insider owned 230,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,211,806.67. The trade was a 16.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,305,787 shares of company stock valued at $27,828,563 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ADPT. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Key Stories Impacting Adaptive Biotechnologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Adaptive Biotechnologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adaptive raised its 2026 MRD revenue outlook to $268 million-$278 million and outlined plans to separate the MRD business. Management and analysts view the transaction as a potential way to create a focused, higher-growth “pure-play” company and unlock shareholder value. Adaptive outlines MRD separation plan while raising 2026 MRD revenue guidance

Adaptive raised its 2026 MRD revenue outlook to and outlined plans to separate the MRD business. Management and analysts view the transaction as a potential way to create a focused, higher-growth “pure-play” company and unlock shareholder value. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue was approximately $71.6 million , above the roughly $65.4 million consensus estimate and up 21.5% year over year. Zacks also reported an adjusted loss of $0.10 per share, narrower than the expected $0.13 loss and the $0.17 loss in the prior-year quarter. Adaptive Biotechnologies Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates

Second-quarter revenue was approximately , above the roughly $65.4 million consensus estimate and up 21.5% year over year. Zacks also reported an adjusted loss of $0.10 per share, narrower than the expected $0.13 loss and the $0.17 loss in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their targets after the results: TD Cowen increased its target to $28 and maintained a Buy rating, while BTIG lifted its target to $25 and also retained a Buy rating. Analyst price-target coverage

Analysts raised their targets after the results: TD Cowen increased its target to and maintained a Buy rating, while BTIG lifted its target to $25 and also retained a Buy rating. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted that ADPT’s 52-week-high performance reflects improving fundamentals, but investors must assess whether revenue growth, margins and the MRD separation can support additional appreciation. Adaptive Biotechnologies Hit a 52 Week High

Zacks noted that ADPT’s 52-week-high performance reflects improving fundamentals, but investors must assess whether revenue growth, margins and the MRD separation can support additional appreciation. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its target only to $22 and kept an Equal Weight rating, implying limited upside at recent trading levels. The company remains unprofitable, and reported GAAP results included a larger-than-consensus quarterly loss, highlighting ongoing execution and profitability risks.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company's flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

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